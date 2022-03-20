The Kashmir Files has been creating box office history left, right and centre at the box office. Never before has a film come along in Bollywood that has brought in more money during the weekdays than it did over its first weekend, sending all trade analysis and predictions for a rollicking toss. Where The Kashmir Files' lifetime collection will end up is now anybody's guess, but what this trajectory has done is completely shaken up what the trade and industry thought about how the audience will respond to certain kinds of films, especially small ones arriving with little to no marketing. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoy cosy post-Holi dinner date with each other's families – view pics and video

After the film breached the 100-crore threshold in merely eight days at the box office, following an extremely modest opening, the film's lead actor, , shared a candid conversation with his mother over the unprecedented success of The Kashmir Files. Elaborating her thoughts on it, his mother said, "The film has been well-made. If there was anything wrong, people wouldn't have watched it. This film has its own fate. Whatever is shown happened to us, so many of us. My younger brother was forced to leave the valley in the middle of the night in 1990 and later died of trauma."

Posting the video on his official Instagram handle, Anupam Kher captioned it: "I wanted to be a little light hearted while telling Mom about the box office success of #TheKashmirFiles!! But she was in no such mood. She is focused, fearless, hurt, disillusioned and furious! She speaks about the ordeal of the #KashmiriHindus genocide. About women, children suffering and about her younger brother #MotiLalKak. And she takes on the politicians! Dulari is deeply hurt!"

The Kashmir Files is directed by , and also stars , Darshan Kumaar and .