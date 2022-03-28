The Kashmir Files: Arvind Kejriwal opens up on his 'insensitive video' on Kashmiri Pandits that went viral

The Kashmir Files is making news and how. Last week, Arvind Kejriwal made a speech at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha that made headlines. He took a dig all the political parties supporting The Kashmir Files. He said that the movie did not solve any purpose other than make big bucks for the filmmaker, Vivek Agnihotri. The video went viral and how. Many felt that Arvind Kejriwal was being insensitive towards the plight of the Kashmiri Hindu Pandits. As we know, they suffered badly during the genocide and subsequent exodus. The movie has shown the brutalities faced by the community. Anupam Kher told Times Now reporter, Navika Kumar that after his insensitive comment, everyone should go and see The Kashmir Files. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh reveals what she will be doing when the show will be off air [EXCLUSIVE]

Now, Arvind Kejriwal has finally opened up on what he meant. In an interview with Navika Kumar, he took all the questions. She told him that everyone felt that AAP members and he were laughing at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha. He said that he was laughing at members of the ruling party who were aggressively promoting the film. Arvind Kejriwal said that for him only Kashmiri Pandits were important and not the movie. He said the ruling party was trying to make money and gain clout out of the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits.

Arvind Kejriwal said that he was ready to co-operate with the ruling party if there was an effort to rehabilitate the Kashmir Pandits. He said that if he had powers he would ensure that all people got back to their homes from where they were displaced. He said that would be a real service to the kashmiri Hindu Pandits and not promotion of a film. Anupam Kher and lot of people lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal.