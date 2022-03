Standup comedian Kunal Kamra often faces criticism online for his point of view and digs at politics. And right now, he is being largely criticised and alammed on Twitter for taking a dig at The Kashmir Files director . Kunal Kamra shared a video of Vivek Agnihotri's reaction when asked about sharing profits of the film. He tweeted the video of Vivek and wrote, "Desh ke liye jaan dene ke liye ready hai par desh ke logo ko paise dene ke liye nahi…" While this dig at Vivek didn't go down well with the netizens and they have been slamming him for the same. Take a look at the tweets right here. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection day 13: Vivek Agnihotri's film enters the 200 crore club, beats lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

Desh ke liye jaan dene ke liye ready hai par desh ke logo ko paise dene ke liye nahi… pic.twitter.com/x0j4xC8LRQ — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 24, 2022

Haven't seen any Khan given out money after earning 300 cr....why him. Please explain with logic ?‍♀️ — Miss Bhasin. (@nottatgirl) March 24, 2022

Did give the profits of Gangubai for betterment of the lives of prostitutes? Was the money earned from Chak De used to improve the condition of the women's hockey team? Mandir bana nahi ki aa gaye katora leke bheek mangne! — Rohit Salian (@rohitinio) March 24, 2022

Desh ke log tum jaise bhikari nahi, unhe paise nahi izzat aur hamdardi chahiye, tum jaise logon ka gyaan nahi. — Savitri Mumukshu - सावित्री मुमुक्षु (@MumukshuSavitri) March 24, 2022

Vivek ducked the question and said that the film hasn't earned that much profit yet. Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is creating new benchmarks and setting new records every day. The exodus drama has become the highest-grossing Hindi film during the pandemic as it has crossed Rs. 200 crore mark at the domestic box office and worldwide it has collected Rs. 228.85 crores. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sonam Kapoor steps out with Anand Ahuja post pregnancy announcement, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys pool time with Aaradhya Bachchan and more