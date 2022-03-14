’s The Kashmir Files starring , , , and is getting a great response at the box office and the audience is praising the film a lot. There have been a lot of videos on social media in which people are getting emotional after watching the movie. A video featuring Lal Krishna Advani crying is also going viral on social media and netizens are claiming that he got emotional after watching The Kashmir Files. But well, the truth behind the video is that it’s not from the screening of Vivek Agnihotri's film. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Girija Tickoo's niece breaks silence on genocide of Kashmiri Pandits; says, ‘Still leaves me in shivers, tears, and nausea’

It's a video from the screening of 's Shikara which was also based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that took place in the 90s. LK Advani had got emotional after watching the film, and the video of the same was shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films. Check out the video below…

Shri L K Advani at the special screening of #Shikara We are so humbled and grateful for your blessings and your appreciation for the film Sir. @foxstarhindi @rahulpandita pic.twitter.com/oUeymMayhc — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) February 7, 2020

While Chopra had narrated the story of Kashmiri Pandits with a backdrop of a love story, Agnihotri has taken a different route and he has told the story in a very hard-hitting way. The Kashmir Files has done fantastic business at the box office on its first weekend. The movie has collected Rs. 27.15 crore in three days which is excellent. It has crossed the lifetime collection of many Bollywood films that were released during the pandemic.

Recently, while talking to News18, Pallavi Joshi opened up about the biggest challenge that they faced during the shooting of the film. The actress stated, “The filming was the easiest part and probably the smallest part of it. In the four years that we dedicated to this film, shooting took only a month. The only thing that happened was when we were shooting in Kashmir, we received a Fatwah issued on our names. When that happened, we were fortunately on our last scene. I told Vivek, ‘Let’s finish this scene quickly and head to the airport.’ We were anyway leaving, but I told him, ‘Let’s not say anything and finish the shoot right now.’ Because we wouldn’t get another chance to come back. So we finished that scene and I sent a few people to the hotel and said, ‘You guys start packing and put everything in the bag and get it to the sets and we’ll leave from there.’ That was the only challenge we faced while shooting.”