The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri clashes with the cops in Hyderabad - Watch Video

Vivek Agnihotri is making waves all over India. The Kashmir Files has become a rage across the nation. It is a film about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley after the militant insurgency that led to displacement of 3,00,000 Hindus. The filmmaker was in Hyderabad on March 15, 2020 where he went to offer prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple. It is located near the Charminar at Old Hyderabad city. A large number of people from the media had gathered there. It seems the cops tried to control Vivek Agnihotri and his team. He looked a little upset and said that no one could stop him from talking to the press. But he did not talk about the film. He urged people to see it first.

The Kashmir Files has made Rs 15.05 crores at the box office on Monday. The movie has made close to Rs 48 crore at the theatres so far. The Kashmir Files has been made on a budget of Rs 14 crores. This has made it a very profitable film. Vivek Agnihotri tells everyone in the video that everyone must see the movie. He also says that the message of the movie is humanity. He says if he has to justify why he made a film like The Kashmir Files before his own countrymen then it is a matter of shame.

He said that this is a movie that needs to be seen by all. People are comparing it to Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List. People who have watched the movie have had extremely emotional reactions.