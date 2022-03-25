The Kashmir Files directed by is currently the most discussed film. Starring , Darshan Kumaar, , and others - The Kashmir Files has sparked a discussion over the situation of Kashmiri Pandits and what they endured during the insurgency. Apart from the spectacular performances, the film has been mired in controversies since its release. From to donating money earned by the film, director Vivek Agnihotri has rules headlines and how. Once again, he is in the news because of the comments he made on Bhopalis. Also Read - RRR full HD Movie Leaked Online by Tamilrockers, MovieRulz and more piracy sites; JR NTR-Ram Charan fans left disappointed

A video of Vivek Agnihotri from an interview has gone viral on social media that has him saying that Bhopalis are assumed to be homosexuals. He says, "I have grown up in Bhopal, but I do not want to call myself a Bhopali because that carries a certain connotation. If someone calls himself a Bhopali, it generally means that person is a homosexual.. someone with 'nawabi' fantasies." This video was taken before he arrived in Bhopal to attend the film festival organized by RSS affiliate Chitra Bharti.

Vivek Agnihotri is receiving a lot flak for the same. Politician Digvijaya Singh too hit back at him in a tweet that read, "Vivek Agnihotri Ji this must be your personal experience but not of any common Bhopali. I am also in contact of Bhopal and Bhopalis since 77 but never experienced it. ‘Company matters’."

Vivek Agnihotri is yet to respond the same. Watch this space for more updates.