has been hailing 's latest release The Kashmir Files which is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. And many speculated that the actress will be working with the filmmaker in his next. However, seems like Vivek Agnihotri will never work with her because she is a star actor. Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actors in tinsel town. Her talent is impeccable and everyone admires her onscreen. While there are lots of reports of Kangana working with The Kashmir Files director, he has refused to do a film with the Thalaivi actress quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

And in his interview as Bollywood Hungama quoted he had said, " My films don't need stars. They need actors. When I started my journey 12 years ago I decided I will make my kind of film and I will never make a star-driven film. I firmly believe cinema is the writer and director's medium". Vivek Agnihotri is right now enjoying the spectacular success of The Kashmir Files and reportedly his next release will be The Delhi Files based on the true incidents.

While praising The Kashmir Files, Kangana Ranaut had even slammed the silence of Bollywood members over the film, "Itni achi film banayi hai iPhone ki Bollywood Ke Paap who die (They have made such a great movie that Bollywood's all sins have been washed away)." Please notice the pin-drop silence in the film industry about #thekashmirfiles not just content even its business is exemplary... investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year"

The actress further added, " It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post-pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6 am shows in multiplexes are full it`s unbelievable!".