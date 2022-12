The Kashmir Files director is right now facing a lot of criticism ever since he shared the video of walking with Y security as she stepped out of the city. The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared the video with the caption that reads, "The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country. Freedom of expression, ha!". One user commented, " Shocking to see how much of tax payers’ money is being wasted on security on a s****ag anti-national like you.". Another user slammed the filmmaker and aid, "Taxpayers money is used here to combat religious terrorism. If this stops, I can also live freely. #Kashmir." Also Read - Anurag Kashyap RESPONDS to Vivek Agnihotri's tweet on his statement about Kantara and Pushpa destroying Bollywood

Watch the video of Vivek Agnihotri stepping out in a Y security

The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country.

Freedom of expression, ha! #ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa pic.twitter.com/9AZUdbTyca — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 23, 2022

While Vivek who is known to be outspoken gave it back to all the trollers and showed them where the tax money goes. He shared the pictures of our armed forces and wrote, " Tax payers money is used here to combat religious terrorism. If this stops, I can also live freely".

Tax payers money is used here to combat religious terrorism. If this stops, I can also live freely. #Kashmir https://t.co/crBcPhJdnY pic.twitter.com/LSHXq53DAu — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 24, 2022

Vivek became a household name after the release of The Kashmir Files which broke all the box office records last. the film featured in the lead role who claims that he played the biopic of his father Pushkar Nath in the film and paid tribute to him. The film was based on the Kashmiri pandits genocide and grabbed a lot of love and appreciation, while recently it was called a propaganda film and the makers lashed out at the IFFI jury member Nadav Lapid.