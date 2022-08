The Kashmir Files director recently spoke his heart out about how Bollywood is full of humiliation and exploitation. He even shared that little success leads to drug addiction. The filmmaker Vivek shared an 'inside story' about Bollywood and said that it's not just a hub of talent but also a cemetery of talent. He added saying that celebs who do not get the expected level of success get entangled in the vicious circle of the industry without income and power. These actors than are forced to fake it, despite not having it. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana, Saif Ali Khan and more actors who changed their names to get success in Bollywood; know their real names

The Kashmir Files director tweeted a long post about the dark secrets of Bollywood and said that 'real Bollywood is found in its dark alleys.' He even said that in these dark alleys one can easily find shattered dreams, trampled dreams, buried dreams, and much more. He further wrote that it is not about rejection as everyone knows that rejection is part of the deal. Vivek said that it is the humiliation and exploitation which shatters tender dreams, hopes, and beliefs. People can survive without food, but living life without respect and self-worth is not possible.

Have a look at his tweet -

Bollywood. An Inside Story. Pl. read. pic.twitter.com/e4WcBvJLLU — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 21, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri then spoke about how the unsuccessful celebs end up in a never-ending battle. He wrote, 'Those who find some success but not the real one, get into drugs, alcohol and all kind of life-damaging stuff. Now they need money. So, they get introduced to all kinds of funny money.' He further added saying, 'You have to look like a star, party like a star, PR like a star but you aren't a star. Imagine yourself in a gangsta ghetto where you have to behave like a gangster without a gun or knife.'

Vivek called this a hollow race of validation, which is a dark hole that keeps getting deeper and deeper with each race. He ended the post by writing, 'You show off, nobody sees. You scream, no one hears. You cry, no one cares. All you find is surrounded by people laughing at you. You bury your dreams. Quietly. But then you find people dancing on the grave of your dreams. Your failure becomes their celebration. You are a dead man walking. Irony is nobody can see you are dead except for you. One day, you literally die. And then the world sees you'.

Recently, was embroiled in a war of words with Vivek Agnihotri. For the uniniated, their argument began when Anurag in an interview spoke about India's entry for the Oscars this year. He said RRR should be nominated as India's official submission to the Oscars in the best foreign feature film award category. He even said that he hopes 'it's not The Kashmir Files' that get nominated. Vivek responded to Anurag's statement on Twitter as he wrote, "He is running a campaign against The Kashmir Files Oscars submission."