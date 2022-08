Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is struggling every day at the box office. The film has been released six days ago and so far it has managed to earn around 48 crore only which is claimed as the lowest-rated film of Aamir Khan after his disaster Mela. While the film faced a major backlash and boycott online, everyone associated with the film requested to not boycott the film including the leading lady of the film Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actresses isn't that how 250 people have worked hard in this film and one shouldn't boycott it. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has now slammed Bebo for her request and he reminded her that the big dons of Bollywood boycott and sabotage small films. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 6: Aamir Khan's film goes from bad to worse; yet to cross Rs 50 crore mark

Vivek Agnihotri slams Kareena Kapoor Khan

He took to his Twitter and questioned Kareena, " When good content small films are sabotaged, boycotted by the dons of Bollywood when their shows are taken away by multiplexes when critics gang up against small films… nobody thinks of 250 poor people who worked hard on that film. #Bollywood." Later in another tweet, he mentioned, " Why does nobody from Bollywood raise voice when the kings of Bollywood boycott, ban and destroy careers of so many outsider actors, directors, writers? The day common Indians get to know the arrogance, fascism and Hinduphobia of the dons of Bollywood, they'll drown them in hot coffee".

The Kashmir Files has been one of the most successful films of this year that was based on the Kashmiri Pandit genocide. The total collection of the film worldwide is around 337.23 crore and not in his ream filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri imagined these numbers.