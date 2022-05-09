The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Akshay Kumar's praise for his film; calls it FAKE

Say what? The Kashmir Files director has alleged to our Bollywood superstar that his praise for the film was fake and he was forced to talk about it. Recently in interaction with VJ Ranauc reportedly Vivek spoke about everyone going gaga over the film. Vivek too admitted that people were crazy for his film and when Ranauc added Akshay Kumar's name to the list of praise. Also Read - Harshad Chopda, Asim Riaz, Karan Patel and other TV stars from affluent backgrounds

He said, " Woh toh...ab majboori mein kya bolega aadmi jab 100 log saamne khadi hoke sawaal puchenge... ki The Kashmir Files nahi chali... aapki film nahi chali... aur woh chal gayi. Kya bol sakte hai? Woh toh hum ek funtion mein the Bhopal mein.. toh bolna pad gaya." He even alleged that Akshay's praise for the film was only limited to the stage, "Peeche koi nahi bolta."

Akshay Kumar had admitted that his film Bachchhan Paandey couldn't manage to impress the audiences due to The Kashmir Files being released ahead of. He had said, " Vivek ji ne film banakar humaare desh ke bhaut bade dardnaak sach ko saamne rkha hai. Ye film ek aisi wave banke aayi jisne hum sab ko jhanjodkar rakh dia. Vo alag baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dubo diya. (The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. It has also sabotaged my own film)." Vivek had even shared this appreciation of Akshay on his Twitter account and thanked him later.

Well, not once but twice Akshay Kumar has praised The Kashmir Files. He had even appreciated the film on his Twitter pots, he wrote, " Hearing incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe."