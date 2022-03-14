The Kashmir Files: Here’s what Aamir Khan has to say about the film

Right now The Kashmir Files is the hottest topic in tinsel town. The film has managed to grab all the attention of the audience with its outstanding performance and hard-hitting storytelling. However, there is no appreciation of the film by the majority of Bollywood members. had even slammed the pin-drop silence of Bollywood over The Kashmir Files, netizens have been wanting to know why there is silence. However slowly Bollywood members are reacting to the film. After Kangana, appreciated the film and now spoke about the success of 's hard-hitting drama. On his birthday today, Aamir Khan had a meet and greet with the media and in the interaction, he was quizzed about The Kashmir Files, to which he said," Actually, I have not seen the film. I have heard it is very successful. My congratulations to the team." Before Kangana, URI: The Surgical Strike filmmaker Aditya Dhar too rooted about the film and spoke why it is unmissable. He took to his Instagram and wrote, " You might have seen numerous videos of Kashmiri Pandits breaking down in the theatres after watching #TheKashmirFiles. The emotion is real. It shows how long we kept our pain and tragedy repressed as a community. We didn't have any shoulder to cry on and no ear to hear our pleas." Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri says 'this is unethical' as IMDb changes rating for the film after detecting 'unusual voting activity'

The Kashmir Files is leaving the viewers damn emotional. One video of a lady crying inconsolably went VIRAL where she is seen thanking and touching Vivek Agnihotri's feet for making this film, The video went VIRAL all over and it showed how the touched audience sees with this film. The film has gained strong numbers at the box office with good word of mouth publicity. the film has earned 31 crores within three days of release and is all set to beat Prabhas' Radhe Shyam in the Hindi belt.