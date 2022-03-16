's film The Kashmir Files is one of the biggest talking points currently. The film has managed to capture everyone's attention. It has received critical acclaim as well as box office success. The Kashmir Files has also sparked a debate about the Kashmiri Pandits and astrocities that they suffered. has also been lauded for his work. Hailing from Kashmir himelf, Anupam Kher had a challenge to portray the emotions right. To that note, the actor recently reacted to a post that compared him Hollywood star . Now, has racted to it too. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri film beats Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, pre-Covid releases in Tuesday numbers

In his post, Anupam Kher thanked a fan who made a collage of him and Hollywood legend. The actor wrote, "Anonymous compliments are the best because you know they aren't trying to gain anything out of it!! Thank you my anonymous friend for making this. I am delighted to see it!! #TheKashmirFiles @vivekagnihotri." Kangana also shared the collage on her Insta stories and wrote, "New blockbuster hero in town…And for a change inko acting bhi aati hai (he even knows acting)."

In an interview with India Today, Anupam Kher had spoken about Kashmiri Pandits and stated that it will take time for them to return to the homeland. He had said "It will take time. People don't want to go back to the same places. They are horrified that they will be killed again. They are waiting, but look at the Kashmiri Pandit community. None of them picked up guns. They survived all the 30-32 years because they believe in education, they believe in arts and culture and they believe in belonging to the country they live in."