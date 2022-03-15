The Kashmir Files: Kangana Ranaut reviews Vivek Agnihotri's film; says 'Bollywood ke saare paap dho diye' [WATCH]

The Kashmir Files helmed by is currently the most discussed topic on social media. The film that stars , and many others has received critical acclaim from all corners. It is being praised by everyone. Talking about , the actress has been singing praises for The Kashmir Files since the beginning. She has been pulling digs at 's Gangubai Kathiawadi by stating that The Kashmir Files is this year's first successful Bollywood hit. Now, the actress has watched the film and here's what she has to say. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: From #BoycottKapilSharmaShow to people being assaulted in cinema halls, controversies that will shock you

In a video that has made its way to the internet, we see Kangana Ranaut praising The Kashmir Files left, right and centre. She says that it is a very good film and it has managed to wash all the sins of Bollywood. She says, "Bahut bahut badhai. Inhone Bollywood industry ke jitne bhi paap kiye hai, saare dho diye. Itni achi film banayi hai, kabil ae taarif hain. Industry walo ko chupe hue hai chuho ki tarah, nikalke aana chahiye aur promote karna chahiye. Bakwas filmon ko promote karte hain." Watch the video below:

Earlier, too came out in support of The Kashmir Files. She tweeted, "Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles."

The film has been doing tremendously well at the box office. It has minted approx 18 crore on its first Monday.