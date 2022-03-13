The Kashmir Files is getting a lot of attention and praise. And recently the makers , producer Abhishek Agarwal and actress met with honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The producer of the film, Abhishek Agarwal took to his Twitter handle to share pictures from the same and also thanked PM Modi for his noble words. "It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles. We've never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji. @narendramodi @vivekagnihotri #ModiBlessedTKF," he tweeted out. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri-Anupam Kher's film moves a foreigner to tears in Australia, reminds of the Holocaust - watch video

Vivek Agnihotri retweeted his tweet and wrote, "I am so glad for you. @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @narendramodi." In the pictures we see Vivek, Abhishek and Pallavi Joshi posing for a picture with PM. There's also a candid photo of Agarwal with PM Modi. Check out the tweet below:

I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @narendramodi https://t.co/uraoaYR9L9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 12, 2022

Meanwhile, recently, a social media user shared a video wherein the screening of The Kashmir Files was halted and the cinema-goers who had come to watch the film were being thrashed. It happened at a couple of places it seems. Elsewhere, The Kashmir Files also grabbed headlines when the filmmaker alleged that he and his team wasn't invited to promote their film on . When a fan had questioned Kapil, the host and comedian replied saying not to believe in one-sided stories.

Our in-house critic Murtuza Iqbal gave The Kashmir files 3 stars and wrote, "Performances were the highlight of The Tashkent Files, and even in The Kashmir Files, actors take the film a notch higher. has proved his mettle previously in many films, and as Pushkar Nath Pandit he once again proves that he is one of the most versatile actors we have in the industry. Pallavi Joshi won a National Award for her performance in The Tashkent Files, and once again she has given an award-winning performance in The Kashmir Files. leaves a strong impact with his act as a student leader; especially in the climax. is aptly cast and does full justice to his role. A special mention to Chinmay Mandlekar, for his excellent performance as Farooq Ahmed."