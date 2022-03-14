Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files starring , , , and released on 11th March 2022, and the film has been getting a great response at the box office. The movie has received positive reviews and even the word of mouth has been quite good. Recently, in an interview, Joshi opened up about the biggest challenge that they faced during the shooting of the film. The actress revealed that they received a Fatwah issued on their names. Also Read - The Kashmir Files Day 3 box office estimate: Vivek Agnihotri's movie headed for a Rs 26 crore weekend with approx. Rs 14 crore on Sunday

While talking to News18, the actress stated, "The shooting was the smallest part of our entire journey. The whole research, reaching out to people, getting money for the film, getting actors on board, everything was a massive challenge,"

"The filming was the easiest part and probably the smallest part of it. In the four years that we dedicated to this film, shooting took only a month. The only thing that happened was when we were shooting in Kashmir, we received a Fatwah issued on our names. When that happened, we were fortunately on our last scene. I told Vivek, 'Let's finish this scene quickly and head to the airport.' We were anyway leaving, but I told him, 'Let's not say anything and finish the shoot right now.' Because we wouldn't get another chance to come back. So we finished that scene and I sent a few people to the hotel and said, 'You guys start packing and put everything in the bag and get it to the sets and we'll leave from there.' That was the only challenge we faced while shooting," she added.

The Kashmir Files is about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that took place in the 90s. A lot of people are getting emotional after watching the movie.