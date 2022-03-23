The Kashmir Files: Prakash Raj faces angst on social media after calling Vivek Agnihotri's movie a 'propaganda film'

The Kashmir Files is making a lot of news all over. Prakash Raj has been quite critical of what he feels is a 'propaganda film'. He said that the movie acted as a divisive tool as it was used by few members of the political fraternity for vicious gains. The actor-filmmaker-producer and activist tweeted, "#kashmirifiles this propaganda film … is it healing wounds or sowing seeds of hatred and inflicting wounds #Justasking." The Kashmir Files has been made tax free in states like Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. The film is about the genocide of Kashmiri Hindu Pandits in 1990. Also Read - After Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Vipul Shah announces The Kerala Story based on human trafficking of missing girls who didn't return home

#kashmirifiles this propaganda film … is it healing wounds or sowing seeds of hatred and inflicting wounds #Justasking pic.twitter.com/tYmkekpZzA — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 18, 2022

Trolls have hit out at Prakash Raj for the same. Some people said that he was being indifferent to the plight of Kashmiri Hindu Pandits. Take a look at the tweets...

This is no propaganda, but then we know where u come from https://t.co/W3Wip1PSyR — shashank #FreeTNTemples (@shashank_rg) March 18, 2022

No sir, it isn't a propaganda film. It is the stark reality of what the Kashmiri Pandits had to go through. — PRANAY (@sospakepranay) March 18, 2022

All comments are encouraging hatred. Why do you have to find fault with Prakash Raj. What he said is right. If we do not understand how to forgive and forget, then we are wasting our lives. Hate is our enemy and can kill us. It can lead to many ailments. — Mekala Oswald David (@OswaldMekala) March 19, 2022

Few stayed back, few are in camps and rest fled to different parts of country and world. The camps were setup for exodus by jag mohan who was governor at the time and BJP supported government at the center. What did BJP do for Kashmiri Pundits? — sri (@sridhar_kondoji) March 18, 2022

People have mixed reactions to what Prakash Raj has said about the film. The Kashmir Files is being hailed as the Schindler's List of India. Many have said that people are forgetting that it is a movie at the end of the day. The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty.