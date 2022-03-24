The Kashmir Files: Preity Zinta watches a movie in a theatre after 3 years; praises Vivek Agnihotri's directorial

The Kashmir Files is right now the most talked-about film. And with good word of mouth the film has earned more than 200 crore at the box office. The team of The Kashmir Files too is super excited about the critical acclaim and the humongous response the movie has been receiving across the country. Certainly, one of the most highly debated films of its time, the exodus drama has been performing supremely well at the box office. everyone who has watched the film has been heaping their praise. Bollywood stars like , , , and more too have been going gaga about the film and the performances. And now Bollywood actress is just the bandwagon. Praising the film on Twitter she wrote," So excited to go to the Movie theatre after almost 3 yrs. Watched #TheKashmirFiles & was stunned by the movie. It’s been a while since I saw a film in which every actor did an outstanding job."

The film has been receiving a lot of appreciation across the globe. It s highly recommended by Prime Mister Narendra Modi. The film has been declared tx free across states. However, there is also a lot of controversies that have been surrounded the film. Many are calling it propaganda a film. We wonder if t is a propaganda film or not, but the story on the genocide of Kashmiri pandits was needed to be told and one shouldn't mix art with politics.