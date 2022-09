Ever since it released, The Kashmir Files has been making noise for the umpteen controversies it's been embroiled in, including its incendiary content and even more incendiary statements from its producers, Pallavi Joshi (also one of the actresses) and Director Vivek Agnihotri (also one of its producers). Despite it being the biggest hit Bollywood has hitherto delivered this year, the talks have hardly centred on that, owing to both the nature of the content in The Kashmir Files and the statements it has generated both from those associated with it and third parties. And now, Pallavi Joshi's statement on the sorry state of Bollywood that's bound to create more controversy. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha beats Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 at the International box office; here's the list of Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies Of 2022

The Kashmir Files struck gold where big Bollywood films failed

Made on a measly budget of just ₹16 crore and boasting no big stars, The Kashmir Files ended up minting ₹253 crore nett in India and ₹341 crore gross worldwide. In comparison, several big Bollywood movies, boasting much fatter budgets, and headlined by top A-listers, have fizzled out big time this year at the box office, with many blaming it on the recent, highly irrational and completely unfounded 'boycott Bollywood' trend. Pallavi Joshi though has a completely different opinion, and this time, she might be actually making sense.

Pallavi Joshi reveals Bollywood movies aren't working of late

Opening up on what's plaguing Bollywood in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Pallavi said that though she's not expert and can't speak for movies that haven't worked, she can definitely address why her film worked, citing that the audience realised the intent she and team put across in the subject and their performances, and emphasising that people idenitfy with honest from artistes. She also added that today's Bollywood films aren't a mirror of Indian society in present times, and hence, people can't connect to them.