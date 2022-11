The Kashmir Files is yet again in the news and this time, the film has been embroiled in a controversy after the remarks of the IFFI 2022 jury head, Nadav Lapid over the film directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Indians have come in strong support of the movie The Kashmir Files against the comments by the Israeli screenwriter and director at the closing ceremony of the IFFI 2022 ceremony. Indian Filmmaker Sudipto Sen shared a statement saying that the comments made by Nadav on The Kashmir Files were entirely personal and not the comments of the jury panel. And now, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi have also slammed Nadav Lapid for calling The Kashmir Files a propaganda film. While Kher shared a video and called him out, Pallavi shared an official statement online. Also Read - The Kashmir File row: Israel filmmaker Nadav Lapid calls movie 'prapaganda'; Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri react [Watch Video]

Anupam Kher Slams IFFI Goa 2032 jury head Nadav Lapid for his comments on The Kashmir Files

Anupam Kher took to his social media handle and shared a video in which he talked about people who refused to see the movie present in the true story form and called it a propaganda film. He said that some people cannot see or show the truth in its true form and such people see the truth in a very colourful form. Anupam Kher said that some people cannot digest the movie and the truth about the exodus of the Kashmir Pandits. He asked people who cannot digest and accept the truth of The Kashmir Files, to stay quiet and close their eyes. Without mincing his words he talked about the friendship Israel and India share and how they both have been victims of terrorism from neighbouring countries. He adds that there are anti-nationals in every country while taking a dig at Lapid. The Kashmir Files is back to trending in the Entertainment News section.

Watch Anupam Kher's video on The Kashmir Files row at IFFI 2022 here:

Pallavi Joshi condemns Nadav Lapid's comment on The Kashmir Files

Pallavi Joshi, the actress and producer of The Kashmir Files shared a statement on her Instagram handle. The actress said that she and Vivek (the director) knew about people who would not be able to digest the stark truth shown in the movie. She expressed her sadness and disappointment saying that 'a creative platform was used to promote their political agendas to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir.' The Kashmir Files actress thanked fans for their support amidst the controversial comments.

Pallavi also thanked Israel ambassador Naor Gilon and Consul General Kobbi Shoshani for condemning the comments of Nadav Lapid about The Kashmir Files.