IFFI 2022 jury head Nadav Lapid passed a remark that gave rise to a controversy as he called Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files a 'propaganda and vulgar' movie. The film actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and more have strongly condemned the Israeli filmmaker's remarks and spoken their hearts out on social media. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has penned down a cryptic tweet and wrote, "Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness."

A look at Vivek Agnihotri's tweet -

GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

also tweeted saying, "No matter how high the height of the lie is.. It is always small in comparison to the truth." Moreover, the Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon penned an open letter to Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid after he criticized the film at the prestigious film festival. Israel envoy stated that Nadav should be ashamed of himself that he has abused the invitation to chair IFFI.

Envoy Naor Gilon apologized to India on Twitter. He wrote, "An open letter to #NadavLapid following his criticism of #KashmirFiles. It's not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I'll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED. Here's why."

A look at Naor Gilon's tweet -

An open letter to #NadavLapid following his criticism of #KashmirFiles. It’s not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I’ll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/8YpSQGMXIR — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) November 29, 2022

The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and the storyline of the film revolves around the exodus and killing of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley.