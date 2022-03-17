The Kashmir Files is killing it as the box office. The movie has made Rs 19.05 crore on day six, which is a staggering sum for a movie of its scale. The Kashmir Files has been made on a budget of Rs 14 crores. Now, the box office figure is close to Rs 80 crores. Actress Sandeepa Dhar who has done movies like Dabangg 2 and others took to social media to write that the movie was like a punch in the gut. She said her parents are having PSTD after watching the film. The actress has also spoken about the ordeal of her home, and shared pics of their old bungalow. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher says the film has ‘opened up wounds that never healed’; denies it having ‘anti-Muslim sentiments’

She wrote that her family decided to flee when the militants gave an ultimatum to the Kashmiri Pandit Hindus to convert to Islam so that their lives could be spared. But they were told to leave their women behind. Sandeepa Dhar says that her family decided to flee the day this notice was put out. She says they fled in a truck with her little cousin being hidden behind her father's feet. It seems all memories became refreshed when the scene was enacted in The Kashmir Files. This is her post on social media....

Sandeepa Dhar has grown up in Mumbai. She is the latest celeb to praise the movie. The others who have praised the film of late are Varun Dhawan, Mugdha Godse, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Yami Gautam and others. The movie has testimonies of 700 Kashmiri Pandit Hindus who suffered due to the genocide and militant insurgency. The film is quite brutal and does not shy away from the gore content. Vivek Agnihotri's previous movie The Tashkent Files was also liked by the audience. The Kashmir Files is touted to make Rs 375 crore at the box office.