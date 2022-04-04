is known for her amazing sense of humour. She is a former actress and a writer now. Khanna has written three books and also writes columns for the Times of India. In her recent column for the daily, the actress has written about The Kashmir Files. She has taken a dig at ’s film and joked that she would like to make a movie titled Nail File. Khanna has also shared the reaction that her mom and veteran actress gave after she told her about the movie title. Also Read - Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: 7 actors reveal the biggest REGRETS of their career

She wrote about The Kashmir Files, "In a meeting at a producer's office, I am informed that there is a deluge of fresh movie titles being registered as homage to The Kashmir Files. Since larger cities have already been claimed, now the poor chaps are registering names like Andheri Files, Khar-Danda Files and even South Bombay Files. I am just wondering if my colleagues can still call themselves filmmakers, or with all this filing, they, like the original nationalist, , have all turned into clerks."

Further, she wrote, "Mother has invited us over for dinner and while she is fussing over her granddaughter, I inform her that I too have registered a title based on the Kashmir Files wave. 'I am going to make a movie called Nail File.' 'About what? A disastrous manicure,' she asks. 'Maybe, but at least it's better than putting the final nail into the communal coffin,' I say."

While Twinkle has made fun of The Kashmir Files, her hubby and actor has praised the film. At the fourth edition of the Chitra Bharati Film Festival 2022, Akshay had said, "The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (It’s a different thing that it has also sabotaged my own film)."