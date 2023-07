After The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri is back with another extension of the film, The Kashmir Files Unreported. The upcoming documentary will delve into the lives of real-life victims, survivors, and witnesses of the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits at the height of militancy. A day ago, the teaser of The Kashmir Files Unreported was released. Without further delay, the makers have now dropped the official trailer of the non-fiction film. Once again, like Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, glimpses from his yet-to-release documentary have grabbed eyeballs. Also Read - The Kashmir Files Unreported: Vivek Agnihotri returns with a more ‘vulgar truth’ on Kashmir Genocide of Hindus in the latest documentary

The Kashmir Files Unreported trailer

The trailer opens with real-life footage recovered from the 1990s, which captures the harrowing experiences of Kashmiri Pandits. Conversations and clips of the people who met with a face-off with the ordeal back in the day also made it to the trailer. Some of the high-profile people who shared their opinions in the period of turbulence in Kashmir, as in the trailer include, Shesh Paul Vaid, former Director General of the Police of Jammu and Kashmir; Manoj Raghuvanshi, former television journalist and the first one to produce a story on terror in Kashmir in July 1989; and retired Colonel and veteran of 1971 Indo-Pak war, Dr Tej Tikoo.

Vivek Agnihotri on The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri explained why it was important for him to bring a more expansive version of The Kashmir Files to the audience. “The genocide of Kashmir is a blot not only on India but on humanity. It is considered to be the biggest hidden tragedy of modern times. After 32 years when we made The Kashmir Files based on 4 years of extensive research, it opened people’s eyes,” he said.

Vivek Agnihotri on why he made The Kashmir Files Unreported

Vivek Agnihotri recalled The Kashmir Files controversy saying that while some said the film portrayed only “10 percent of the reality”, others labeled it as a “propaganda film.” “Therefore, it was important for us to open all the research and interviews we did in its purest and rawest form for people to understand that the truth is difficult to handle,” he said.

PRESENTING: A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the VULGAR truth of Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question. Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED. Be ready to cry. Only on @ZEE5India… pic.twitter.com/DgGlnzSKwA — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 19, 2023

About The Kashmir Files Unreported

The filmmaker revealed that The Kashmir Files Unreported would be heart-wrenching for sure and difficult to watch. Vivek Agnihotri had earlier warned us to brace ourselves for a good cry. But the film’s intention, he said, was to implement “zero tolerance for terrorism.” “The Kashmir Files Unreported’ will shatter your heart but the intention is so that we learn from history, and we develop a temperament of zero tolerance for terrorism and we stand up for humanity and our own people,” he added.