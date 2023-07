Vivek Agnihotri stirred up a storm in the theatres with his film The Kashmir Files. Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumaar in titular roles, the heart-wrenching tale of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s created waves. Although many labelled the film to be “propaganda”, there is no denying that Vivek Agnihotri delivered a film that had us all pondering on the issue. Now, the filmmaker is gearing up for his new documentary film The Kashmir Files Unreported, to be released on Zee5.

On Wednesday, July 19, Vivek Agnihotri announced his latest project, The Kashmir Files Unreported by dropping a short teaser on Twitter. The filmmaker asked the audience to brace themselves for a good cry after they watch the non-fiction tale. The teaser opened with some scenes from The Kashmir Files, refreshing our memory of the film. Soon, things turned more real as the teaser offered us glimpses of real-life survivors and victims during the militancy who went through the ordeal back in the day. All of them were teary-eyed, recalling those excruciating times. “India has the duty to give us back at least justice to this” were the words spoken by a woman, on behalf of the others.

Check out the teaser:

Trending Now

PRESENTING: A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the VULGAR truth of Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question. Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED. Be ready to cry. Only on @ZEE5India… pic.twitter.com/DgGlnzSKwA — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 19, 2023

Presumably taking a subtle dig at Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who called The Kashmir Files a "vulgar and propaganda" oriented film, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the VULGAR truth of the Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question. Coming soon Kashmir UNREPORTED. Be ready to cry.” The release date is yet to be unveiled.

Soon after the teaser announcement, the Twitterati were quick to react to it in the comments. While one excited user wanted to know the release date of The Kashmir Files Unreported and tweeted, “Great! What is the date?” another quipped, “Looking forward.” “Thanks for bringing out the truth,” came another gratitude-filled remark.

Great . What is the date ? — लिट्टी चोखा ?? (@bewaakbaatein) July 19, 2023

Looking forward .. — DEBASHIS MOHAPATRA(ଦେବାଶିଷ ମହାପାତ୍ର) ?? (@iamdebashis_) July 19, 2023

Thanks for bringing truth out. #KashmirFilesUnreported — Vasudha Gupta (@vasudhamadhulik) July 19, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film The Vaccine War, once again starring Anupam Kher, alongside Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, Pallavi Joshi, and Sapthami Gowda in important roles. The Vaccine War, revolving around the tireless efforts of scientists and researchers to find a Covid-19 vaccine, will premiere on the big screens on August 15.