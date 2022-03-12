The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri-Anupam Kher's film moves a foreigner to tears in Australia, reminds of the Holocaust - watch video

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has surprised one and all. The opening day collection of the movie is Rs 3.55. This is a brilliant figure given the fact that it has no star. Anupam Kher has delivered a top-notch performance that many are comparing to the one in Mahesh Bhatt's Saraansh. The Kashmir Files is a drama about the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus and their exodus from the Valley. In fact, many of them have not returned home after that at all. The movie has got good reviews with people describing it as a true, gut-wrenching and brutal tale of what happened in the Valley. Also Read - Radhe Shyam Box Office: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer's Hindi version mints Rs 4.50 crore on Day 1, The Kashmir Files registers a good start

We have seen that video of Darshan Kumar where a woman weeps and touches the feet of Vivek Agnihotri after the movie. She says that no one could have made a movie like this other than him. Despite a couple of negative reviews, the response is good. Even celebs like R Madhavan, Paresh Rawal and others have praised the movie. Today, there are a couple of videos from the screening in Australia. In one of them we can see a foreign woman crying. She said it reminded her of the horrors of the Holocaust. Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen marriage in trouble, Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood trolled for tweets on spilt , Nakuul Mehta defends low TRP of Bade Acche Lagta Hain 2 and more: TV News Weekly Rewind

#TheKashmirFiles must reach to every Liberal society of this world. Let great souls of earth decide, that there #RightToJustice is given, what our Judiciary denied. https://t.co/gzrmwkVfVb — ਪੰਜਾਬੀ (@HasdaaPunjab) March 12, 2022

In the video, we can hear the Indian woman say that she has not been to her home in Kashmir for years. She says none of the incidents shown in the film are fabricated. The lady is crying as she says there is no justice for Kashmiri Hindu Pandits by the Government. Many are saying that Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is the Schindler's List of India. The movie stars Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Mithun Chakraborty and others. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unseen picture of Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira; The Kashmir Files full movie leaked online and more