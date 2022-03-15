The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri-Anupam Kher's film will create HISTORY like Jai Santoshi Maa, predict trade experts

Vivek Agnihotri has hit the bullseye with The Kashmir Files. The movie made on a budget of Rs 14 crores has already made close to Rs 48 crores at the worldwide box office. As per Box Office India, it has made Rs 15 crore on its first Monday. This is staggering. Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi have spared no effort to make a movie that is compelling and does not shy away from telling the truth. It is about the genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Hindu Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s due to the militants and state of insurgency. The makers have shown the brutal killings the way it is. Also Read - BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage concert theatrical streaming in India proves to be a HUGE HIT; sees 90% occupancy across cities

In 1975 there we two ATBB

?Small budget Jai Santoshi Maa

?Big budget Sholay In 2022 there will again be two ATBB

?Small budget #TheKashmirFiles

?Big budget #BachchhanPaandey pic.twitter.com/yDaweNQzJD — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) March 15, 2022

Last time when a Small Film became an All Time Blockbuster was Jai Santoshi Maa in 1975. Now in 2022, @vivekagnihotri 's #TheKashmirFiles may be going the same way. 20 crores Monday is an INSANE number. — Sekhar (@TwITLiKeAKinG) March 14, 2022

After #JaiSantoshiMaa in 1975 , #Gadar in 2001 #TheKashmirFiles is creating history. In UP on Monday noon shows are house full.

Craze for this masterpiece is at another level. Any #BO number is too small to predict at present.@vivekagnihotri — Shivam Chaudhary (@shivamch_) March 14, 2022

The Kashmir Files has seen a tremendous increase in the number of screens since Sunday. It was released on 700 screens across India on March 11, 2022. In comparison to that, the number of screens today stands at 2000. This also led to an increase in the footfalls and money. With an earning of Rs 15 crore on Monday, it is phenomenal. The film has been declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and some other states. On an average, every film makes 30-35 per cent of its opening day amount. The majority of the business is being driven by states in North India and Gujarat.

Many people are comparing the success of The Kashmir Files to that of Jai Santoshi Maa. The cult hit had released in 1975. The film was about the struggles of a woman who had unshakeable faith in Santoshi Maa. People spoke about how audience threw coins at the screen during the movie. Jai Santoshi Maa was pitted against Sholay in 1975.