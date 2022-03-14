Director 's recently released film The Kashmir Files, that showed the plight of Kashmiri Pandits during the exodus that took place in 1990, has been making waves in the industry due to its hard-hitting storytelling. The movie had received a 10 on 10 rating on IMDb. However, the popular website that hosts film and television audience reviews, has now dropped the film's rating after it detected unusual voting activity. But Vivek Agnihotri is not happy with the recent changes in the rating of his film. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut calls The Kashmir Files first successful Hindi film after pandemic; takes an indirect dig at Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

The current rating of The Kashmir Files stands at 8.3 with 135,000 votes where 94 per cent audience gave it a 10 rating while others rated it 1. "Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied," read the statement mentioned on the film's rating page.

It further explained, "IMDb publishes weighted vote averages rather than raw data averages. The simplest way to explain it is that although we accept and consider all votes received by users, not all votes have the same impact (or 'weight') on the final rating. When unusual voting activity is detected, an alternate weighting calculation may be applied in order to preserve the reliability of our system. To ensure that our rating mechanism remains effective, we do not disclose the exact method used to generate the rating."

When a Twitter user brought these changes in IMDb to Vivek Agnihotri's notice, he replied, "This is unusual and unethical.”

THIS IS UNUSUAL AND UNETHICAL. https://t.co/Iwcc7yQCGk — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 14, 2022

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files witnessed a phenomenal jump at the box-office as it has managed to rake in Rs 27.15 crore in its third day since its release. "Grows 325.35% on Day 3 (vis-e-vis Day 1), NEW RECORDe Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: Rs 27.15 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.