The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri seeks help from Haryana CM for the illegal screening of his film in the state

The Kashmir Files has been creating waves every day. The film has so far broken several records at the box office. The hard-hitting content of the film is leaving fans highly impressed. The film is reportedly based on the tragedy that happened with Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir that was never spoken about. The film has been released across eth globe. And on Sunday afternoon The filmmaker of The Kashmir Files had a tweet where he spoke about the illegal screening of the film happening in Haryana state. He took to his Twitter and mentioned, " Showing #TheKashmirFiles like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear @mlkhattar Ji, I'd request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true Nationalism and Social service mean buying tickets legally and peacefully." Along with his tweet, he shared the future of the political part illegally promoting the film. In the same tweet, one of the users asked that everything about making a film is a business to which he responded, " It's illegal to show a movie like this. I am sure you won't encourage anything illegal."

WARNING:

Showing #TheKashmirFiles like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear @mlkhattar ji, I’d request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true Nationalism and Social service means buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner. ? pic.twitter.com/b8yGqdrmUh — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 20, 2022

The Kashmir Files has so far earned 141 crores in just nine and this is remarkable growth that ay film has shown over the years. The film is all set to beat the league of SS Rajamouli's . The Kashmir Files has been declared tax free in several states like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Gujarati and Uttrakhand. who plays the lead in the film is a Kashmiri Pandit himself and in one of his interviews had revealed that this time he hasn't played any character this time but has played the emotions of his people. It is also reported that Anupam's mom couldn't stop crying after watching the film and aid that what is shown in the film everything ha happened to them. This film has become an emotion to all the Kashmiri Pandits.