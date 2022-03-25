The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri SLAMS people opposing the film; calls them 'supporters of terrorism'

The Kashmir File has been the talk of the town for quite a time now, the film is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits and is surrounded by a lot of controversy ad many are calling it a propaganda film. And right now there is a lot of political interest in the film too. There is a lot of discussion around The Kashmir Files that it is a polarising film. Responding on the same, Vivek in interaction with ETimes said, " It's a great service to democracy that you polarise between the evil and the good. I will not use the word polarise, I would say differentiate and segment people who are pro-humanity, people who believe in human values and human rights, and the people who are from the terrorism industry. People who give ideological or intellectual or media support to terrorists. So today on one side, we have a huge number of people who believe in humanity, and the other side has very small numbers." Further adding he said, " Out of the 2 crores people who saw this film you won’t find a single person who will say this film is a polarising film. People who support terrorist groups are the ones criticising the film. The Kashmir Files is not dividing or polarising it is differentiating between Ram and ." Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection Day 14: Vivek Agnihotri's film slows down right before Jr NTR-Ram Charan RRR hits screens

When asked if he ahs to say anything to the people who are slamming the film, he concluded, " Why should I say anything to terrorists?". We wonder if Vivek will face the brunt of his bizarre statement. The film has been tax-free in many states and right now it has entered 200 crore club. who plays the lead role in the film has been receiving a lot of accolades for his performance. Anupam Kher is damn proud of himself for doing The Kashmir Files. Also Read - The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi and more; 5 movies that entered the 100 crore and 200 crore club amid the pandemic