The Kashmir Files maker is not someone to mince words. Yasin Malik who is one of the known faces of the Kashmir liberation movement has pleaded guilty in court for charges of terror funding. On May 19, the quantum of punishment will be decided. Yasin Malik might be life imprisonment for this crime. Vivek Agnihotri, the maker of The Kashmir Files has been up in arms against everyone who has been calling the movie a propaganda film. He has said that people who say that are downright denying that Kashmiri Hindu Pandits during the exodus in the Valley in the 1990s.

After Yasin Malik pleaded guilty, he took to social media to take a jibe at Shashi Tharoor, and Arvind Kejriwal. He tweeted, "Finally, the justice will be done. This is the other side of the story. I am grateful to god to have helped me play a small role in getting justice for my brothers and sisters. I hope NOW Genocide Deniers will let us live in peace and let us heal."

Finally, the justice will be done. This is the other side of the story. I am grateful to god to have helped me play a small role in getting justice for my brothers and sisters. I hope NOW Genocide Deniers will let us live in peace and let us heal. https://t.co/pIraQqmBDV — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 10, 2022

Dear Genocide Deniers,

Still want to call it ISLAMOPHOBIC and half-truth? Dear @ShashiTharoor and @ArvindKejriwal,

Still feel like laughing? Dear star-wife,

Still wanna make nail-files? हम देखेंगे… https://t.co/MchtlEieft — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 10, 2022

Today is a ‘Celebration Day’ for -all persecuted people specially Kashmiri Hindus. Today is a ‘Mourning/मातम Day’ for Genocide-Deniers, Congress, #UrbanNaxals and those who celebrate banning of FoE. Today is the ‘Victory Day’ for TRUTH, JUSTICE & HUMANITY.#RightToJustice pic.twitter.com/GE2WCh1elM — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 11, 2022

The Kashmir Files has been one of the biggest success in Bollywood in recent times. Made on a budget of Rs 14 crores, the film has made close to Rs 300 crores at the box office. It has moved the Kashmiri Hindu Pandit community across the globe. The Kashmir Files stars , , , and others.