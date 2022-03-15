The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and others in pivotal roles. The film is currently making a lot of noise as it is receiving praises from all corners. The hard-hitting film has managed to get critical as well as commercial acclaim. It also got into a few controversies. Recently, Vivek Agnihotri spoke about Kapil Sharma not inviting the team of The Kashmir Files on his show to promote the film. It turned into a big controversy with netizens asking to boycott the show. Clearing the air, Anupam Kher in his recent interview revealed that he had received a call from The Kapil Sharma Show team to appear on the show but he refused considering that it is a pretty serious film. Kapil thanked Anupam Kher for clarification but here's another part to it. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Pallavi Joshi wants 'every Indian to hate' her character in the Vivek Agnihotri film; here's why

Anupam Kher replied to Kapil Sharma's post and stated that he wished he had shared the whole video and not just a part of it. Anupam Kher's tweet read, "Dear @KapilSharmaK9! I wish you had posted the full video and not the half truth. The entire world is celebrating, you also celebrate tonight. Love and prayers always!"

Dear @KapilSharmaK9 ! I wish you had posted the full video and not the half truth. The entire world is celebrating, you also celebrate tonight. Love and prayers always! ?? https://t.co/QS3i5tIzh8 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 15, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri during the interview shared that he has no malice against the comedian and that he only wrote what he was informed by the production house. Well, we guess the controversy can rest in peace now.