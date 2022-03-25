The Kashmir Files: Yami Gautam REACTS to the film being called propaganda

’s The Kashmir Files starring , , , and is ruling at the box office. The movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, and while moviegoers are liking it, there are a few people calling it a propaganda film. A few days ago, actress , who is married to Aditya Dhar (a Kashmiri Pandit), had tweeted about the movie. She had posted, “Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles.” Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan film surpasses IMDB ratings of The Kashmir Files, Shershaah and more; is a HIT already

Recently, while talking to Hindustan Times, the actress opened up about The Kashmir Files being called a propaganda film. Yami said, "This is beyond filmmaking. Also, beyond a point, you have to cancel a lot of things in your head. As long as you are a part of something which you believe in and you really like it, then you stick to it. When you know in your heart the intention [with which] something has been made [being tagged as propaganda] it's even more painful."

"If someone feels the other way, why don't they speak to people who have spent years and years in those refugee camps? So many of them are still there and it has become a home for them. I think they would be able to answer these people [asking questions] better. I would love to go with the majority sentiment, with my truth, with what I have heard, and who I trust. And so many people cannot lie. Emotional pain [shown in The Kashmir Files] is beyond all these debates and agendas," she added.

Meanwhile, currently, Yami Gautam is busy with the promotions of Dasvi which is all set to premiere on Jio Cinema and Netflix on 7th April 2022. The actress will be seen portraying the role of a cop in the film, and in the trailer, she has impressed one and all.