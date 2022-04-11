The Kashmir Files is one of the most successful films despite being a small-budget film. The starrer is based on the alleged genocide of the Kashmiri Pandits. 's hard-hitting directorial touched millions of hearts and people have been praising the film a lot. Not only audiences but even Bollywood celebs were applauding the film after watching it. But there is this one celebrity who revealed that he hasn't watched this film yet and he is Bollywood's ace singer Sonu Nigam. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nishant Bhat wants to enter the next season of Salman Khan's show with Karan Kundrra; know the latter’s response

In his interaction with TOI, he was asked about his view on the most controversial film of this year and he said, " I cry inside when I hear those stories. It's not just about Kashmir, I'm sensitive about all such crimes. I have not gathered the courage to see the film." Sonu even added that his sensitivity about these things is not only for the Kashmiri Pandits but for all those communities who have suffered due to rebellious acts. He said that he couldn't muster the courage to watch the film. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection day 1: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon starrer's opening to be affected by RRR for THIS reason [EXCLUSIVE]

Sonu Nigam even spoke about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comment, who called The Kashmir Files a fake film and asked to release it on YouTube. He said that the fake comment is an insult to all Pandit families who have lost their loved ones and could not control their tears and emotions while watching the film. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Onscreen bridal avatars of the Dulhania that prove she will be the prettiest bride ever

Earlier actors like , , , and others praised the film. Filmmaker called the film a movement after he watched The Kashmir Files. "The Kashmir Files is not made on the budget like a lot of other movies. But it is probably going to be cost-to-profit the biggest hit of Indian cinema. You have got to acknowledge there is something that is connecting with this nation and academically you have to watch it. You have to watch it to absorb, to learn from it that look, there is this movement that has happened. It’s no longer a film, it’s a movement."