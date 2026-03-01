The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Vipul Amrutlal's film shows STRONG start despite row, earns Rs...

The Kerala Story 2 was released in theatres on Saturday after the Kerala High Court lifted its ban. The film performed well at box office on the first day of release. Read on to know more.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has started well on the first day at the box office. Despite being in controversy for several weeks, the film received a good response from the audience. According to an early report by Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 4.65 crore in India on Saturday. The film was released in theatres on Saturday. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had stayed the release of the film.

The Kerala Story 2 Vs The Kerala Story box office collection

According to the box office report, the film had a total of 3716 shows on the first day and an average occupancy of 10.2 percent. The attendance of the audience was good. However, its first part, The Kerala Story, earned Rs 8.03 crore on its opening day. That film was directed by Sudipto Sen and was released in 2023. In comparison, the opening of the sequel has been less than the first part, but still it is being considered a satisfactory start amid controversies. The earning of the film will increase with word of mouth. Many people are aware of the release and the coming days will decide the earning of the film.

All about The Kerala Story 2 controversy

Like The Kerala Story, The Kerala Story 2 has created created stir for its concept and content. The Kerala Story 2 has been involved in controversy ever since filming started. After the trailer of the film was released, there were a lot of reactions on social media. While some described the film as propaganda, the makers said that the story is based on research and is inspired by real events. After a legal battle, the film was finally allowed to be released.

A division bench of the Kerala High Court, comprising Justices S A Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan, lifted the ban on the release of the film. Earlier, a single bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas had stayed the release of the film for 15 days. Later, the division bench stayed the interim order after which the film could hit the theatres.

All about The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2 is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The story revolves around the lives of three young women, who allegedly face circumstances like fraudulent marriage and forced conversion. The film stars Sumeet Gahlawat, Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Arjan Singh Aujla and Yuktam Khosla in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more