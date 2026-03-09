The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 10: Vipul Shah's film holds GRIP, earns over Rs 30 crore

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond continues its steady run at the box office, earning 3.18 crore on Day 10 and crossing 32 crore overall despite controversies and early hurdles.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, starring Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, and Ulka Gupta, had to overcome several obstacles before its premiere. A lot has occurred in the run-up to the movie's premiere, including protests and legal repercussions. Nevertheless, the movie did well in its first week at the box office and is already aiming for Rs 30 crore.

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 10

As per reports by Sacnilk, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond earned Rs 3.18 crore on its 10th day at the box office. The film performed fairly in its first week and managed to collect Rs 22.9 crore in total. Now, the current tally for the film’s box office earnings stands at Rs 32.68 crore.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond had an overall 18.09% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, March 08, 2026.

The Kerala Story 2 Vs The Kerala Story

According to reports, the film earned around Rs. 4.25 crore on the first Saturday of its release. However, this earning is slightly less than its first part The Kerala Story. The first part had collected around Rs. 6.75 crore on its first Saturday. Despite this, The Kerala Story 2 is getting a good response from the audience and the film is gradually strengthening its hold on the box office.

What is benefitting The Kerala Story 2?

Talking about the total collection of the film, so far it has earned around Rs 29.40 crore. Interestingly, at this time there is not much competition for big films at the box office, which is benefiting this film. That's why The Kerala Story 2 has managed to maintain its position at the box office this week as well.

The Hindi occupancy of the movie was about 15.13 percent on the evening of March 7, 2026. This demonstrates unequivocally that viewers in various parts of South India are also supporting the movie. As a result, the movie's collection is steadily growing.

