The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 11: Vipul Shah's film maintains steady run on its second week

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond earns 32 crore in 10 days and recovers its 28 crore budget. Despite a drop from the original film's 220 crore run, the sequel shows a strong hold and aims for a 40 crore lifetime collection.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 10, 2026 6:49 AM IST

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 11: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, which stars Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, made an extra Rs. 7.25 crore in its second weekend, including Rs. 2.50 crore on the second Sunday. From the previous day, there has been a 15% decline. From its shorter first week of Rs. 9.65 crore, Kamakhya Narayan Singh's Kerala Story 2 witnessed a 25% decline. The movie's 10-day running total was raised because of its excellent hold.

With such a solid hold, the film's 10-day total rose to Rs 32 crore. The Indian box office made 27.50 crore nett. It became a profitable venture. It intends to earn around Rs. 40 crore from its theatrical run, which is a decent number. On its 11th day, the film grossed Rs 38.48 crore.

The Kerala Story vs The Kerala Story 2

Although the sequel's box office success is not as good as that of the previous film, it is nonetheless impressive for a no-name value movie. With an initial gross of Rs. 6.75 crore and a net total of Rs. 220 crore, the original movie was a huge success. In the early 2020s, a few movies in this genre were quite popular, but their appeal has since waned.

About The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond

The stated budget for Vipul Amrutlal Shah's production was Rs 28 crores. It was successful at the Indian box office and recovered its whole budget in just nine days. However, it has to make twice as much as its 56 crore investment in order to get a hit verdict. This might be a challenging undertaking because Dhurandhar 2 will arrive in 10 days.

