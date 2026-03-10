The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 12: Vipul Shah, Ulka Gupta's film maintains steady pace, crosses Rs 40 crore

Ulka Gupta's film The Kerala Story 2 made over 40 crore at the box office. On day twelve, the contentious movie brought in a total of 40.61 crore.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Following a legal fight, accusations of propaganda, and political opposition, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond was released in theaters on February 27, 2026. The Vipul Amruthal Shah-produced movie, which made over ₹40 crore at the box office, is now formally regarded as a success despite its original temporary stay. According to a recent Sacnilk study, the film made an estimated ₹40.61 crore net in India in just 12 days, demonstrating a consistent theatrical performance.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond box office day 12

Sacnlik reports that on day twelve, The Kerala Story 2 brought in an estimated ₹0.01 crore. With 38,265 shows across several areas, the movie has a significant market presence.

The Kerala Story 2 cast

Following the enormous success of Adah Sharma's film The Kerala Story, the cast of the sequel consists of:

Ulka Gupta as Surekha (an IAS aspirant from Kerala), Aditi Bhatia as Divya (a dancer from Rajasthan) and Aishwarya Ojha as Neha (an athlete from Madhya Pradesh).

Supporting Cast: Sumit Gahlawat, Arjan Singh Aujla and Yuktam Khosla.

The Kerala Story vs The Kerala Story 2

Although the sequel's box office success is not as good as that of the previous film, it is nonetheless impressive for a no-name value movie. With an initial gross of Rs. 6.75 crore and a net total of Rs. 220 crore, the original movie was a huge success. In the early 2020s, a few movies in this genre were quite popular, but their appeal has since waned.

About The Kerala Story 2

The parallel lives of three teenage girls from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan who are purportedly forced into converting their religions were the main subject of the movie. It shows how their early romance ensnares them in psychological manipulation, resulting in harsh marriages and forced conversions.

