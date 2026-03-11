The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 12: Vipul Shah's film shows steady run, inches close to Rs 40 crore

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, which is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, features important roles for Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, and Arjan Singh Aujla.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 12: At the box office, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has been making consistent profits. The movie, which is a spiritual follow-up to the popular 2023 film The Kerala Story, hasn't done as well at the box office. The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond made Rs 2.12 crore on Day 12 (second Tuesday), according to a Sacnilk report. Box office receipts for the film were somewhat higher than those on the second Monday. As a result, the film's total net revenue is Rs 36.97 crore. Meanwhile, overall domestic profits total Rs 43.22 crore.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond had an overall 14.59% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

With 572 events as of Day 12, Mumbai is hosting the most, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) with 493 shows. The Kerala Story 2 made a total gross of Rs 40.78 crore with 38,298 shows; the total net is Rs 35.41 crore.

About The Kerala Story 2

The movie chronicles the quest for love by three young ladies from various Indian states who disobey their families and customs. But their choice pushes them into secret lives of control and quiet. Before the ladies decide to fight back and turn their imprisonment into a struggle for survival, what starts out as a tale of passion and rebellion gradually devolves into manipulation and the loss of freedom.

The film, which is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, features important roles for Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, and Arjan Singh Aujla. It had its theatrical premiere on February 27, 2026.

The Kerala Story vs The Kerala Story 2

Although the sequel's box office success is not as good as that of the previous film, it is nonetheless impressive for a no-name value movie. With an initial gross of Rs. 6.75 crore and a net total of Rs. 220 crore, the original movie was a huge success. In the early 2020s, a few movies in this genre were quite popular, but their appeal has since waned.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more