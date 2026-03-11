The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 13: Ulka Gupta-Aditi Bhatia starrer shows WEAK run, will it achieve Rs 50 crore mark?

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond box office revenue on Day 13. Check out the day-by-day earnings, Day 12 and Day 13 updates, and how the film, starring Aditi Bhatia and Ulka Gupta, is performing in theatres.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 13: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond fails to do well at the box office throughout its theatrical run. With much anticipation, the film was released as a spiritual sequel to the 2023 hit The Kerala Story. The film hasn't yet been able to match the enormous commercial success of its predecessor, while managing to keep a constant pace in theatres.

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 13

The movie has made roughly ₹36.98 crore net in India after about two weeks in theatres, with a total of about ₹43.22 crore. The figures show a steady but mediocre performance. The movie is still visible in theatres with over 40,000 shows running in various locations, albeit its expansion has slowed throughout the week.

Will The Kerala Story 2 reach Rs 50 crore mark?

Ulka Gupta and Aditi Bhatia lead the cast of the film, which is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and supported by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The aggregate figures indicate that the ₹50 crore milestone could take longer than anticipated, even with respectable foot traffic over the second weekend.

The movie is still doing well in theaters, according to the Day 13 numbers. Compared to the first weekend, daily collections have not increased:

Approx. 40,993 shows reported across theatres. Total Gross Collection: ₹43.22 crore (approx.) and total Net Collection: ₹36.98 crore (approx.)

About The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond tells the tale of three young Indian ladies who defy their families' expectations in search of love. But as a result of their decisions, they enter a secret realm where manipulation and control gradually take over their lives.

Eventually, what starts as a romantic and rebellious quest becomes a fight for survival. The women are forced to fight back and regain their freedom since they are stuck in situations they never anticipated.

In addition to Ulka Gupta and Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, and Arjan Singh Aujla have significant parts in the movie.

The movie, which debuted in theatres on February 27, 2026, is still running, and this next weekend will probably determine whether or not it can reach the ₹50 crore milestone.

