The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 14: Vipul Shah's film crosses Rs 38 crore despite mid-week dip

The Kerala Story 2 has crossed 38 crore at the Indian box office on Day 14, despite a steep midweek slump. Sacnilk provides a complete day-by-day collection as well as the most recent statistics.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has had a consistent run in theaters since its theatrical premiere. Although not as successful as its predecessor, 'The Kerala Story', which grossed over ₹300 crore globally, the sequel is nonetheless attracting a steady audience in its second week.

According to Sacnilk, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has grossed roughly ₹45.12 crore globally, with a net collection of around ₹38.67 crore in India. The figures are still subject to change once final results are published.

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 14

On Day 14, the film had a significant midweek drop in attendance. According to Sacnilk, the movie made around ₹0.03 crore net in India on its second Thursday.

On that particular day, the film had 2,576 showings in Hindi. However, occupancy remained exceedingly low, and precise average occupancy data were unavailable at the time of reporting.

Despite the downturn, the picture has reached ₹38 crore, indicating a solid theatrical run.

A day earlier, the movie did somewhat better at the box office. Sacnilk reports that Day 13 (second Wednesday) in India generated around ₹1.59 crore in net revenue.

On that particular day, the movie had 2,690 showings with an average occupancy of around 11.4%.

About The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond chronicles the journeys of three young ladies from various places of India. In search of love and freedom, they chose to defy their family and societal norms. However, their selections progressively lead them into circumstances in which manipulation, control, and loss of liberty come to trump their choices.

The film, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, has Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, and Arjan Singh Aujla in prominent parts.

