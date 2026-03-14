The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 15: Vipul Shah's film maintains STRONG hold, crosses Rs…; but still FAILS to beat Thaai Kizhavi

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has completed two weeks at the box office. The film has maintained a strong hold at the box office with decent earnings. Read on to know more.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has completed two weeks at the box office. On the third Friday, which is on the 15th day, the film's earnings saw a slight decline. According to reports, the film collected around Rs 1.44 crore on this day, which is considered to be the lowest daily collection ever. The film collected Rs 1.52 crore on Day 14. Though the film performed well in the first week, it has slowed down a bit in the second week.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office

The total second-week collection of the film is around Rs. 16.97 crore. On the 15th day, The Kerala Story 2 had around 2261 shows across the country, and the average occupancy was around 5.5 percent. Among the major cities, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai together had around 470 shows, while Ahmedabad had around 336 shows. These figures show that the film is still running in theaters, but the number of viewers has decreased compared to before.

The total gross collection of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' till the 15th day has reached around Rs. 46.97 crore. At the same time, the total net of the film has reached Rs 41.69 crore, which means the film has crossed the mark of Rs 40 crore. According to the report, a total of 45,991 shows of this film have been played in theaters so far. It is clear from this that the film earned good money in the beginning, but with time, its pace has slowed down a bit.

Thai Kizhavi box office collection

On the other hand, Tamil comedy-drama film Thai Kizhavi has also completed two weeks at the box office. The film collected around Rs 1.94 crore on its 15th day, which is more than The Kerala Story 2. The film has about 1046 shows, and the average occupancy was recorded at 15.3 percent. Among the big cities, 425 shows are running in Chennai, 170 shows in Bengaluru, and 162 shows in Coimbatore. In the second week, the total earnings of the film were around Rs. 19.45 crore. So far, the total gross of Thai Kizhavi has been around Rs. 48.84 crore, while the net collection is said to be Rs. 44.64 crore. A total of 17,941 shows of the film have been played in theatres.

Will the earnings drop further?

In the coming days, the competition at the box office may increase further as the film Dhurandhar has been re-released and its sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. In such a situation, it is believed that the earnings of The Kerala Story 2 and Thai Kizhavi can fall further in the coming days.

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