ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 15: Vipul Shah's film shows STRONG momentum, crosses Rs...

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 15: Vipul Shah's film shows STRONG momentum, crosses Rs 40 crore

The Kerala Story 2 shows strong market presence through its 15th day of performance, which features screenings in multiple urban and regional locations. The movie has maintained most of its screenings during its third week, which demonstrates that viewers continue to show interest in the film.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 13, 2026 12:26 PM IST

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 15: Vipul Shah's film shows STRONG momentum, crosses Rs 40 crore
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 15: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has maintained its box office performance through its second week of theatrical release. The film has maintained its nationwide audience presence on Day 15 of its release. According to the latest figures the film is currently running in 45,892 shows across different regions.

Also Read
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 14: Vipul Shah's film crosses Rs 38 crore despite mid-week dip

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 15

So far, it has collected around ₹46.93 crore gross, while the net box office collection stands at approximately ₹40.26 crore, according to Sacnilk. The current numbers are still being updated because new reports are arriving from multiple theaters. The final collection for the day will be confirmed later tonight once all the data is compiled.

Also Read
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 13: Ulka Gupta-Aditi Bhatia starrer shows WEAK run, will it achieve Rs 50 crore mark?

The Kerala Story 2 shows solid market run

The film shows strong market presence through its 15th day of performance, which features screenings in multiple urban and regional locations. The movie has maintained most of its screenings during its third week, which demonstrates that viewers continue to show interest in the film. The film's current wide release pattern serves as a favourable indicator of its future success during its entire theatrical presentation.

Also Read
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 12: Vipul Shah's film shows steady run, inches close to Rs 40 crore

Trade observers also note that the steady show count suggests that the film continues to attract viewers, especially in regions where word-of-mouth and ongoing discussions around the movie have kept it relevant. As a result, theatres are still allocating a large number of screens to ensure the film reaches a wider audience.

With its current trajectory, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond appears to be sustaining a stable run at the box office. The coming weekend will be important in determining whether the film can maintain this momentum and push its overall earnings even higher.

As real-time updates continue to arrive throughout the day, the final Day 15 box office numbers will give a clearer picture of how the film is performing in its third week.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags The Kerala Story 2 The Kerala Story 2 Box Office The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 15