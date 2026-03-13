The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 15: Vipul Shah's film shows STRONG momentum, crosses Rs 40 crore

The Kerala Story 2 shows strong market presence through its 15th day of performance, which features screenings in multiple urban and regional locations. The movie has maintained most of its screenings during its third week, which demonstrates that viewers continue to show interest in the film.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 15: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has maintained its box office performance through its second week of theatrical release. The film has maintained its nationwide audience presence on Day 15 of its release. According to the latest figures the film is currently running in 45,892 shows across different regions.

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 15

So far, it has collected around ₹46.93 crore gross, while the net box office collection stands at approximately ₹40.26 crore, according to Sacnilk. The current numbers are still being updated because new reports are arriving from multiple theaters. The final collection for the day will be confirmed later tonight once all the data is compiled.

The Kerala Story 2 shows solid market run

The film shows strong market presence through its 15th day of performance, which features screenings in multiple urban and regional locations. The movie has maintained most of its screenings during its third week, which demonstrates that viewers continue to show interest in the film. The film's current wide release pattern serves as a favourable indicator of its future success during its entire theatrical presentation.

Trade observers also note that the steady show count suggests that the film continues to attract viewers, especially in regions where word-of-mouth and ongoing discussions around the movie have kept it relevant. As a result, theatres are still allocating a large number of screens to ensure the film reaches a wider audience.

With its current trajectory, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond appears to be sustaining a stable run at the box office. The coming weekend will be important in determining whether the film can maintain this momentum and push its overall earnings even higher.

As real-time updates continue to arrive throughout the day, the final Day 15 box office numbers will give a clearer picture of how the film is performing in its third week.

