The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Vipul Shah’s film sees 16% growth on third Saturday, earns Rs…; nears Thaai Kizhavi

The story and the performances of the actors have received mixed response from the audience, but despite this, The Kerala Story 2 has managed to stay at the box office. Read on to know current box office data,

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: The film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has completed two weeks in theaters and has now entered the third week. The film is a spiritual sequel to The Kerala Story (2023). Though the second part didn't do well at the box office, The Kerala Story was a big success at the box office. Within 15 days of its release, the sequel has collected over Rs 40 crore. The film is being loved by the audience and is still being screened in theatres.

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 16

According to reports, the film's earnings saw a slight decline on the third Friday, which is on the 15th day. The film collected around Rs 1.44 crore on that day, which is considered to be the lowest daily collection ever. The film collected Rs 1.52 crore on Day 14. However, on the 16th day (third Saturday), the film's earnings saw a rise again and it collected around Rs. 2.96 crore. Thus, the total earning of the film has now reached around Rs. 44.76 crore.

All about The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2 is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Many leading artists will be seen in prominent roles in the film. These include Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, and Arjan Singh Aujla in pivotal roles. The story and the performances of the actors have received mixed response from the audience, but despite this, the film has managed to stay at the box office.

Thaayi Kizhavi box office collection

On the other hand, Tamil film Thaayi Kizhavi is also doing well at the box office. According to trade website Sacnilk, the film has collected around Rs 51.07 crore worldwide in 16 days. Its net collection in India is said to be around Rs 44.64 crore. According to the report, the figures come from around 17,968 shows around the world. That is, the film is still running in theaters in many places and is gradually increasing its revenue.

The film is based on the story of a strong and strict elderly woman named Pavunuthayi, who is known as a moneylender in a village. Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar has played this role and her performance has been appreciated by the audience. The film has also attracted the attention of the audience in the third week.

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