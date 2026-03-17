The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 18: Vipul Shah's film maintains STEADY run, inches close to Rs 50 crore mark

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond continues its steady run in week 3, earning 48.86 crore at the box office. The film is now nearing the 50 crore mark amid new competition.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 18: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has entered its third week in theatres and continues to maintain a steady run at the box office. By the end of its second week, the film had collected around ₹40 crore. According to trade estimates from Sacnilk, the film earned about ₹1.06 crore on its 18th day in theatres, which was the third Monday of its run. With this, the film’s total net collection in India has reached approximately ₹48.86 crore, while its worldwide gross collection currently stands close to ₹57 crore.

The Kerala Story vs The Kerala Story 2

Although the film has shown consistent performance since its release, it has not been able to match the remarkable success of its predecessor, The Kerala Story, which released in 2023. The first film turned out to be a major box office success and reportedly crossed ₹300 crore in global earnings, setting a very high benchmark for the sequel.

The Kerala Story 2 occupancy

On Monday, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of about 9.4 percent in theatres. However, trade analysts believe its collections could be affected in the coming days due to the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is expected to attract a large number of moviegoers and dominate screens.

About The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond

The story of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond revolves around three young women from different parts of India. The women choose to abandon their families and traditional practices because they believe love will help them create better lives. The situation becomes more dangerous when they discover that their environment contains elements of complete control and enforced silence and strict limitations. The women fight to reclaim their independence after they observe that their freedom is being taken away from them.

The film is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It features performances by Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat and Arjan Singh Aujla in key roles. The movie was released in theatres on February 27, 2026, after the Kerala High Court lifted the stay that had earlier delayed its release.

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