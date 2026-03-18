The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 19: Vipul Shah's film crosses Rs 50 crore net, holds STEADY across 55,000 shows

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond collects 50.37 crore net by Day 19, running in 55,927 shows nationwide and maintaining steady box office performance in week 3.

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 19: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond maintains its theatrical showing which has now reached its 19th day of box office operations. The film has generated gross revenues of approximately ₹57.09 crore according to current estimates while its Indian net collection reaches about ₹50.37 crore. The current numbers will undergo changes because the day still requires final tallying.

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection

On Day 19, the film was screened across a massive 55,927 shows in different parts of the country. The wide release indicates that the film continues to receive substantial theatre time during its third week. The film needs to maintain its current setup because there are still people who want to watch it.

Even though the collections are not exceptionally high at this stage, the film’s consistency is notable. Instead of big jumps, it has been managing stable numbers day after day, which is helping it slowly move ahead at the box office. The current performance shows that the film depends on word-of-mouth promotion and maintains its audience instead of relying on opening weekend excitement.

From a market point of view, the film reaches many audiences through its multiple showings which demonstrate that it has received strong distribution support. The product is showing its presence in various areas beyond its main markets which include major cities. The numbers are being tracked in real time and updates will follow when additional reports arrive from the theatres.

Overall, while The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond may not be breaking major records, it is holding its ground and continuing its box office journey with a stable and consistent performance.

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