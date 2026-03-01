The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Shah’s film witnesses MASSIVE growth, registers 500% rise, collects Rs…

After a lot of controversy and legal battles, The Kerala Story 2 finally hit theatres on Friday. Since the release, the film has been making waves at the box office. Read on to know more.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: The Kerala Story 2. Goes Beyond has registered massive growth at the box office on the second day of its release. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah's film had a slow start on the first day, but saw a big jump in earnings on Saturday. According to trade website Sacnilk, the film had collected around Rs 75 lakh on the first day. On the second day, its earnings increased to about Rs. 4.65 crore. Thus, the total domestic collection of the film in two days reached about Rs. 5.4 crore.

The Kerala Story 2 theatre occupancy

On Saturday, the film's Hindi occupancy averaged 12.20 percent. While the morning show saw 6.45 percent viewership, the figure was 11.88 percent in the afternoon. The occupancy was 11.42 percent in the evening shows and 19.05 percent in the night shows. In Delhi-NCR, the film ran for 806 shows with 10.25 per cent occupancy. In Mumbai, 770 shows were held and 14.75 percent occupancy was recorded. It is clear from these figures that the number of viewers increased on the second day compared to the first day.

The Kerala Story 2 vs The Kerala Story

However, the performance of the film is considered to be weak compared to its first part The Kerala Story. The film, which came in the year 2023, had earned Rs 8.03 crore on the first day and Rs 11 crore on the second day. Despite controversies and criticism, the first film did a business of around Rs 302 crore worldwide. The start of the new film has been much less than that, but the second day's growth has definitely given hope to the producers.

What is The Kerala Story 2 controversy?

The film faced several legal challenges before its release. The Kerala High Court had earlier temporarily stayed its release following a petition. Later, on the appeal of the producer, the division bench lifted the stay. Earlier, the single bench had stayed the release of the film for two weeks and asked to review the censor certificate. After getting relief from the court, the film could be released in theatres.

The Kerala Story 2 has also been banned in Kerala. Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India alleged that the film shows the state in a negative light and protested against it. There were also reports of shows being cancelled in some theatres in Kochi, Kozhikode and Kottayam.

All about The Kerala Story 2

The movie is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat and Arjan Singh Aujla as lead characters. The second day collections have given some relief to the film, but the performance of the coming days will decide how far it will go at the box office.

