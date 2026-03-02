The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 3: Vipul Shah's movie sees MASSIVE growth on first weekend, earns Rs...

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection: The much-awaited and controversial 2026 film The Kerala Story 2 has completed its first weekend at the box office. Let's find out how much the film has collected.

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collection Day 3: Prior to its release, Vipul Amrutlal Shah's film The Kerala Story 2 sparked significant controversy. The film finally acquired a green light from the Kerala High Court on the evening of February 27, the day of its release. The film's delayed release on Friday hampered its success. The film began to gain popularity on its second day, Saturday. People went to theatres to see the movie, and it made significant earnings on the second and third days. Let's see how much The Kerala Story 2 grossed at the box office in its first weekend.

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 3

Kamakhya Narayan Singh directed the film The Kerala Story 2. The film's Friday box office was low, but it improved after that. SacNilk reported that The Kerala Story 2 grossed ₹4.51 crore on its third day of release, Sunday. The film grossed ₹75 lakh on day one, ₹4.65 crore on day two, and ₹4.51 crore on day three. The film grossed ₹9.91 crore in its first weekend. This suggests that the picture is being favorably received.

The Kerala Story 2 theatre occupancy

On Sunday, the film's Hindi occupancy averaged 13.08 percent. While the morning show saw 7.86 percent viewership, the figure was 15.56 percent in the afternoon. The occupancy was 15.82 percent in the evening shows. The night show data is yet to come.

What is The Kerala Story 2 controversy?

The film faced several legal challenges before its release. The Kerala High Court had earlier temporarily stayed its release following a petition. Later, on the appeal of the producer, the division bench lifted the stay. Earlier, the single bench had stayed the release of the film for two weeks and asked to review the censor certificate. After getting relief from the court, the film could be released in theatres.

The Kerala Story 2 has also been banned in Kerala. Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India alleged that the film shows the state in a negative light and protested against it. There were also reports of shows being cancelled in some theatres in Kochi, Kozhikode and Kottayam.

