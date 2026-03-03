The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 4: Could Vipul Shah's film BEAT Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo...

There Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond saw a slight dip on its 4th day of release. However it outperformed Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo's Monday collections. Here's a look at how much Vipul Shah's film collected.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: After receiving approval from the Kerala High Court, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond was released in cinemas. But compared to its previous installment, the movie did not create the same amount of excitement and expectation. Its box office receipts also showed the same. The movie's revenue has decreased after earning over Rs 10 crore over the first weekend. Let's examine its earnings as of Day 4.

The Kerala High Court issued a temporary stay order before the movie's theatrical release, it was eventually revoked. The film was finally released in theatres on Friday, February 27, following weeks of controversy and headlines.

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 4

The Kerala Story 2 made Rs 0.75 crore on its first day. The amounts collected on the second and third days are Rs 4.65 and Rs 4.75 crore, respectively. The Sacnilk report now claims that the first Monday's box office figures showed a decline. It has made Rs 2.65 crore.

As a result, the film's total revenue in India is currently Rs 12.80 crore net. In the meantime, the movie made Rs 15.1 crore in gross revenue, according to the same source.

Did The Kerala Story 2 beat O Romeo?

As of right now, Vipul Amrutlal Shah's The Kerala Story 2 has outperformed Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo on Monday.

Sacnilk reports that as of 5:00 PM yesterday (Day 18), the Vishal Bhardwaj film has made ₹29 lakh, bringing its anticipated net total to ₹65.44 cr.

The Kerala Story 2 Monday occupancy

The data states that on Monday, March 02, 2026, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond had an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.75%.

The Kerala Story 2 cast

Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, and Arjan Singh Aujla play significant parts in the film, which is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and supported by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

More about The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond

The film was controversial for reportedly inciting intercommunal violence and misrepresenting the condition of Kerala. A single-bench judge first stopped the release after the Kerala High Court received CBFC permission. The division bench later removed the hold on the day of the release, making room for the cinema.

On February 27, 2026, the film debuted in theatres.

