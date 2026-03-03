The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 5: Vipul Shah's film witnesses slight DROP on first Tuesday, mints Rs...

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, which has already made 12 crore, had slightly dropped on Tuesday. See how much it had collected on day 5, as provided by Sacnilk.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office collection day 5: After five days at the box office, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond appears to be having a respectable run so far. The film, which was directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, debuted in cinemas on February 27, 2026, following legal difficulties.

Despite having high expectations due to the contentious legacy of its predecessor, the sequel has not been able to generate the same level of excitement among viewers. The collections show a respectable performance during the weekend, followed by a predicted decline throughout the week.

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 5

According to an early estimate, Sacnilk's five-day cross-over revenue was around ₹12.83 crore (India net).

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond had a notable drop in earnings on day five (the first Tuesday). The Sacnilk report states that the movie made about ₹0.03 crore. The numbers may vary somewhat because they are based on live tracking data and partial reservations made up to 10:00 p.m.

According to the Sacnilk report, the movie made about ₹2.65 crore on Day 4 (the first Monday). In comparison to Sunday's collection, this represented a decrease of about 44.21%.

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond controversy

The movie's premiere caused controversy as well. Following approval by the Central Board of Film Certification, a petition was submitted to the Kerala High Court. The release was then stopped by a single-judge bench. On the day of release, however, a division bench of the High Court removed the stay, allowing the movie to premiere on time.

Once more, the movie garnered media attention due to allegations that it portrayed Kerala and included sensitive religious topics. The second half did not create the same level of excitement as the first, despite all of its legal issues.

About The Kerala Story 2

Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, and Arjan Singh Aujla are the main actors in The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more